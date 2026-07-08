Bang Min-ah wins rookie award, but On Joo-wan is left out: "I wasn't in the acceptance speech"

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Actor Bang Min-ah, formerly of the group Girls' Day, won the rookie award in musical theater. Her husband, On Joo-wan, drew laughs by playfully expressing his disappointment.

Bang Min-ah shared her acceptance speech for the 20th Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) Rookie Award on her social media on the 7th, saying, "I originally went to DIMF just to enjoy it, but I ended up receiving an unexpected gift as well."

She said, "I was happy to meet the musical 'Maybe Happy Ending,' but I never dreamed I would receive such a big gift as the rookie award. I sincerely thank everyone who loved Claire and everyone who helped create this production."

Bang Min-ah received the Female Rookie of the Year award for her role in the musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' at the 20th Daegu International Musical Festival, which closed on the 6th.

As congratulations poured in from fans and colleagues, her husband On Joo-wan's comment drew attention.

On Joo-wan congratulated his wife warmly, saying, "Congratulations, congratulations. Long live Bang-kle," and then added, "I wasn't in the acceptance speech," in a cute show of mock grievance.

Fans who saw the playful comment responded with messages such as, "Please make sure to include him in the next acceptance speech," "Such a lovely couple," and "It's adorable that he feels a little left out even while congratulating her," cheering on the couple's sweet relationship.

Meanwhile, Bang Min-ah debuted as a member of Girls' Day in 2010 before expanding her career into acting. She made her musical debut in 2020 with 'The Days' and married actor On Joo-wan last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com