[Official] SM, Home to aespa, Takes a Hard Line Against Online Abusers: "Deleting Posts Won't Help You Escape Punishment; We Will Use All Legal Measures"

SM Entertainment has once again made clear that it will respond firmly to malicious posts and rights-infringing acts targeting its artists.

In an official notice on the 10th, SM Entertainment said it was providing an update on its response to violations of its artists' rights and disclosed the current status of its legal action.

SM said it is aware that some malicious posters are trying to avoid legal responsibility through various evasive tactics, including deleting accounts and posts, deactivating accounts, and switching content to private. It warned sternly that no such tactic can help them escape legal liability or punishment.

The company added that it has already secured enough evidence through real-time monitoring to support legal action, and that it is pursuing strong legal measures without exception against all illegal acts, including evasive behavior.

It also said it is already filing complaints based on hundreds of illegal posts and accounts across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), DC Inside, YouTube, theqoo, Naver and Daum cafes, Nate Pann, Instiz, and Instagram, as well as reports submitted through its own tip-off platform, KWANGYA 119.

Finally, SM emphasized that it continuously monitors a wide range of illegal acts on various platforms, including the spread of false information, defamation, sexual harassment, deepfakes, and copyright infringement. It said it will hold offenders to account with no leniency, using all legal means under a zero-tolerance policy against those who hide behind anonymity to commit illegal acts.

SM Entertainment currently represents TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation (SNSD), SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, and RIIZE.