RESCENE's CEO Lee Joo-heon Turns Out to Be a Berklee-Trained Singer and Former Highbrow Member (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] It was revealed that Lee Joo-heon, CEO of RESCENE's agency THE MUZE Entertainment, graduated from Berklee College of Music and was once a member of the vocal group Highbrow. His sincere efforts, including personally promoting the team from the very beginning, have drawn renewed attention.

The November 11 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Omniscient Interfering View" featured a look at RESCENE's daily life as well as the agency's growth.

Kim Hye-soo, who appeared as the manager that day, said, "The CEO and I are seniors and juniors from Berklee College of Music," adding, "When we first started the company, there were only three of us, including the CEO."

She recalled, "We pooled our money and founded the company with 10 million won. Because we were short on staff, I handled accounting and finance, while the CEO personally drove the car and managed the members' schedules."

With little experience in the entertainment industry, the team went through plenty of trial and error. Kim said, "When I first went to a music show set, I didn't even know how to wear in-ear monitors, so I asked another team's manager for help." She added, "We promoted the group hard, but after their debut, they only appeared on Music Bank once."

To secure more appearances, the CEO and staff took matters into their own hands. Lee Joo-heon printed hundreds of RESCENE profile sheets and visited broadcasters in person. He also wrote handwritten letters and delivered them to industry officials. He even prepared cakes and flowers to express his gratitude.

Member Minami said, "The CEO always expressed sincerity that way," adding, "Whenever something happened, he would send flowers and always take such careful care of us."

His passion for promotion continued in everyday life as well. He introduced RESCENE to people he happened to meet on the street, and a story about him personally promoting the group to former soccer player Kim Young-kwang, whom he ran into on his way home, also drew laughs.

After RESCENE achieved a reverse run with "LOVE ATTACK," the atmosphere at the company changed dramatically. Member Woni said, "The CEO was truly happy, and our parents also thanked us."

Minami recalled the rehearsal for a music show early in their debut days and said, "I did my best because I wanted to leave a good impression, but the CEO watched the stage and cried. He said he was sorry he couldn't help us more because the company was small, but we were the ones who felt grateful."

Things changed greatly after the song's resurgence. Kim Hye-soo said, "In the past, we had to make hundreds of calls for every program we wanted to appear on, but now we often get casting inquiries first." She added, "We have also received more than 100 advertising offers."

The members' dorm has also been upgraded. Before, five people shared one bathroom, but now they live in a new dorm with a spacious living room, a kitchen, three bathrooms, two twin rooms, and a private room for leader Woni.

Starting from a small agency and going through countless setbacks, RESCENE and THE MUZE Entertainment have grown into a rising team thanks to the reverse run of "LOVE ATTACK," earning the nickname "a miracle of a small agency idol group."

tokkig@sportschosun.com