[Interview] MONSTA X's Kihyun Returns with 'the Only Music I Can Make' (Full Story)

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] MONSTA X's Kihyun has returned in the most Kihyun-like way possible.

Kihyun released his second solo mini album, "Borderline," on the 7th. It is his first new album in three years and nine months since "Youth," which came out in October 2022. The album includes seven tracks that best showcase Kihyun's own style, including the title track "So Good," as well as "Borderline," "Stealin' Air," "Domino," "Lazy Day," "Late Night Drive," and "Howling."

The title track "So Good" conveys a message about the freedom that comes when you trust your own choices and keep moving forward, even amid countless voices around you that try to force a single answer.

"If my first solo album, 'Voyager,' was an exciting song that marked the beginning of my solo career, and my second album, 'Youth,' was about youth, pure emotions, and the process of gathering my own musical identity, then 'Borderline' is the album that can define my sound. In fact, I did not want to do 'So Good' because it is a difficult song that needs a clear beginning, middle, and end, and a delicate emotional flow. I was a little scared that it might bring back the old way of living I used to have, when I was always trapped in a mold and stressed out whenever I stepped outside what was set for me. But I started to think that maybe I should show a side that is a little different from songs that are just fun to perform on stage, and that I should sing a song only I can sing so that the public can say, 'This is Kihyun's music.' I took on the challenge with the mindset of doing my homework. Now that the album is complete, I think I made the right choice."

It is true that he has also achieved remarkable results as the vocalist of MONSTA X, a group that has dominated the Billboard chart with every album release and continued its sold-out World Tour success even after completing military service gaps. But preparing to show his abilities as a solo artist and vocalist, rather than as part of a group, was another test. When he went through a period of deep wandering, rock music was what held Kihyun together, and now he says he can properly show that he is "a singer who can deliver the story inside a song, and only I can do it." It was none other than the members of MONSTA X who quietly watched over his many struggles and challenges.

"When you do solo activities, your thoughts deepen and you can grow a lot thanks to the healthy pressure, which also helps with group activities. Jooheon is someone who thinks about what he should do 365 days a year, so he was a big help. Jooheon and Hyungwon are both musicians, and they recommended 'So Good,' saying it was the song that best showed who I am. Even I.M, the youngest member who is currently serving in the military, worried at first that it might be too hard because of the difficulty, but after I recorded it and played it for him, he said it was so good and gave me his full support."

Kihyun plans to keep communicating with fans, both as a member of MONSTA X and as a solo artist.

"When I was in the military, I honestly had vague fears like, 'What if the fans leave?' and 'What if I fall behind?' Whenever I saw other people I knew performing, I felt jealous and anxious. But the fans stayed right there, making those worries and fears meaningless. I may not be able to repay all of that huge support and love, but I think I am truly a blessed person, and I should be grateful. So I am trying to live hard every day."

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.