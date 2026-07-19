Nam Bora had an emergency delivery three days before her due date: "If I have a second child, I won't work"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Nam Bora revealed the tense moment when she underwent an emergency C-section just three days before her due date.

She also shared how her mindset changed after becoming a mother, saying, "If I have a second child, I won't work and will focus only on the baby."

A video titled "You're giving birth now? From a checkup to delivery in four hours...! The story of Kongal's arrival on Earth" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel "Nam Bora's Life Theater."

In the video, Nam Bora visited the hospital for a routine checkup but received an unexpected diagnosis. She explained, "I had my first contractions early the previous morning, so I barely slept."

After the examination, medical staff found that her amniotic fluid had dropped far more than expected and decided that delivery had to begin immediately. Stunned by the sudden news, Nam Bora quickly contacted her husband and broke into tears, saying, "I'm so scared."

Her doctor explained, "A natural delivery will be difficult. There is too little amniotic fluid." An emergency C-section was then decided. She was taken to the operating room about four hours after arriving at the hospital for a routine checkup.

Nam Bora welcomed a healthy baby boy weighing 2.9 kilograms at 8 p.m. on June 15 last year. After hearing his first cry, she recalled, "I felt relieved that he was born healthy. But I also felt sorry, thinking I had not protected him well enough in the womb, and I cried."

Fortunately, the medical team explained, "Only the amniotic fluid was low. The baby is completely clean and healthy." Nam Bora was then finally able to smile with relief.

After giving birth, Nam Bora also spoke candidly about how she felt as a mother. She said, "It is amazing that a human being is created. I am grateful just that he was born healthy." She added, "At the end, when the amniotic fluid decreased, I felt like it was all my fault, and I was so sorry to my baby."

She went on to say, "If I have a second child, I really won't work. I will rest well and think only about the baby." She added, "At that time, I want to meet my child in a healthier environment."

Meanwhile, Nam Bora married a non-celebrity of the same age in 2025 and gave birth to her first son in June.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.