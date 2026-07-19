Haha Caught in Corporate Card Misuse Scandal... Yoo Jae-suk Stops the Car for a 'Reality Check' (What Are You Doing When You Play?)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Haha came under intense scrutiny from the cast after pulling a trick by paying for a meal with the production team’s corporate card.

On the MBC variety show What Are You Doing When You Play? that aired on the 18th, a special segment titled "Play Together Genie" was featured, in which the cast members granted a guest's wish.

That day, the cast faced off in a park golf match, and Haha, who lost the bet, agreed to cover the meal. After finishing the meal, he calmly paid the bill and handed the card and receipt to the production team.

But the truth came out later. The card Haha had used was not his own, but the production team’s corporate card.

Noticing something was off, Heo Kyung-hwan asked, "Did you pay with Haha hyung's corporate card?" Haha then explained, "I was going to pay, but they gave me the card."

Yoo Jae-suk, however, could not hide his sense of betrayal. He even stopped the car to get to the bottom of it and warned, "Transfer 93,000 won to MBC right away. You said you would pay for it. If you don't send it, we're not moving."

Joo Woo-jae joked, "This is actual embezzlement," while Heo Kyung-hwan pointed out Haha's smooth acting, saying, "Didn't you say at the end, 'It's so good, so paying for it doesn't feel wasteful'?" Kim Kwang-kyu also added, "Try to catch him. Let's give him a real reality check," drawing more laughter.

In the end, Haha gave in to the cast's pressure, transferred 93,000 won to the production team, and the car started moving again.

But the incident did not end there. Heo Kyung-hwan checked Haha's phone and said, "It could be a misunderstanding, but let me see the transfer. Turn it on." He then shouted, "Wow, he canceled the transfer right away," sending everyone into laughter.

Joo Woo-jae fired back, "Are you just going to leave it as trash instead of paying?" Haha eventually sent the money again and wrapped up the situation.

Haha's corporate card payment and the canceled transfer became a running joke among the cast, providing one of the biggest laughs of the episode.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.