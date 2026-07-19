Kim Jong-kook Says He Would Not Take Even 10 Won in Salary if Recommended as President of the Korea Football Association by Yoo Jae-suk (Running Man)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Kim Jong-kook drew laughs after confidently saying he would not even take 10 won in salary in response to Yoo Jae-suk's sudden suggestion that he become president of the Korea Football Association.

The official YouTube channel for SBS's "Running Man" released a preview of the episode airing on July 19.

In the video, the cast members talked about how long the game segment would run and what was scheduled next. Yoo Jae-suk looked troubled and said, "If it comes to that, 1 a.m. would actually be better. Doing it again at 4 a.m. is really awkward."

Kim Jong-kook then replied, "Then I can just play soccer, do laundry, and head out." He showed his unusual passion by making it clear he would not give up soccer, even between filming schedules.

Yoo Jae-suk told Kim Jong-kook, "Skip soccer for one week," but Kim Jong-kook firmly replied, "I can't skip soccer. I've been waiting for a week." His answer, which showed he had spent the entire week looking forward to the day he could play, sent the set into laughter.

As Yoo Jae-suk watched Kim Jong-kook's unstoppable love for soccer, he suddenly declared, "I recommend Kim Jong-kook as president of the Korea Football Association."

Without hesitation, Kim Jong-kook fired back, "I'm certain. I don't even need to receive 10 won in salary." His cheerful confidence showed that he could take on the role without pay, as long as he had his love for soccer.

Their joking drew even more attention as it overlapped with the recent public interest surrounding Korean soccer.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.