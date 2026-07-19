Koo Hye-sun recalls fainting in a public restroom after an anaphylactic shock: "I can't die here" ('Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun recalled the moment she lost consciousness in a public restroom after suffering an anaphylactic shock during filming.

On MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, the 18th, Koo Hye-sun shared her life story as a "professional multi-jobber" who has chosen difficult paths on her own, leaving a deep impression.

That day, Koo said her life changed after she experienced a terrifying moment when she stood at the edge of life and death amid her glamorous career as an actress. Recalling the time she lost consciousness in a public restroom after an anaphylactic shock during filming, she said, "I thought, 'I can't die here,'" and admitted that what came to mind in that sudden crisis was "human dignity," moving everyone in the studio.

Koo also spoke about acting, her first and main profession among her many jobs. She explained how she entered the entertainment industry as an "internet ulzzang," saying, "It made the front page of a newspaper. It said a fandom had formed around the ulzzangs, with more than tens of thousands of fans." She then recalled her rise after debuting as an actress, taking leading roles in hit dramas such as the sitcom Nonstop and Pure 19, and later becoming one of the country's biggest stars through Boys Over Flowers.

When the hosts burst out laughing at the Boys Over Flowers ski resort meme that has been circulating for 17 years, she looked puzzled and said, "I really don't know why it's funny," but added, "It's nice that people remember me that way," drawing attention for expressing happiness that younger generations still know her.

As an actress with 24 years in the industry, Koo also drew attention for her positive attitude toward the many malicious comments she receives. "I actually read every single hateful comment without skipping one," she said. "If you get them early on, it can be really shocking. But after about 20 years, there's nothing new." She added, "If I see a comment like, 'Your pronunciation isn't good,' I can use that as motivation and practice harder," showing a strong mindset that turns criticism into fuel for growth and leaving a powerful impression.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.