Uhm Ji-won Undergoes Rehabilitation After Shattered Ankle Surgery... Intense PT That Makes Her Arms Tremble

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Uhm Ji-won is putting all her energy into rehabilitation after surgery for an ankle fracture as she works to return to daily life.

On the 18th, Uhm Ji-won shared a workout video on her account along with the caption, "Five months since fracture surgery. Back to PT for everyday life."

In the video, Uhm Ji-won performs a variety of strength exercises at the gym under the guidance of a trainer.

Wearing a sleeveless workout top and leggings, she continued the routine while using equipment to focus on her upper body and core.

In particular, her arms were visibly shaking as she endured the high-intensity workout.

Even with the difficult movements, she maintained her form and finished the workout to the end, clearly showing her strong determination to return to everyday life.

Despite going through surgery and a long recovery period, Uhm Ji-won has continued to train consistently, drawing admiration for her well-defined back muscles and sharp body line. More than her glamorous figure, what stood out was the effort she has made to overcome her injury and start exercising again.

Earlier, Uhm Ji-won suffered a major injury in February while traveling in Japan, when the main bone in her ankle shattered and a smaller bone was also broken. She rushed back to Korea immediately after the accident and was reportedly given emergency surgery that lasted about two hours.

Since then, Uhm Ji-won has focused on treatment and recovery through rehabilitation. With only five months having passed since the surgery, she has drawn widespread support after sharing that she has resumed PT with the goal of returning to daily life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.