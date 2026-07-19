VASELINE Launches 'Moisture Waterproof Sunscreen'

Aekyung Industrial's family total body care brand, VASELINE, has launched its 'Moisture Waterproof Sunscreen' for summer outdoor activities and water play season.

VASELINE Moisture Waterproof Sunscreen is a sun care product with strong UV protection and waterproof performance. It is designed to resist water and sweat, helping protect the skin effectively even during long hours outdoors.

In particular, it is an SPF50+/PA++++ sunscreen that strongly blocks UVB, which can cause sunburn and skin damage, as well as UVA, which can lead to skin redness and long-term damage from photoaging.

It has also completed a sun protection index evaluation test and a report on persistent water resistance to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, offering thorough sun care for water play, sports, camping and other outdoor activities.

VASELINE Moisture Waterproof Sunscreen focuses not only on UV protection but also on moisturizing care. It contains hyaluronic acid and has completed a skin irritation test, making it less burdensome even with repeated application. Its low-irritation formula is suitable for sensitive skin, so the whole family can use it.

A VASELINE brand representative said, "VASELINE Moisture Waterproof Sunscreen combines powerful UV protection, waterproof performance and a moist, hydrating feel in one product." The representative added, "We hope it will become a sun care solution that the whole family can use during the busy summer season of water play and outdoor activities."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.