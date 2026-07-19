Choi Hong-man and Tzuyang Are Starting to Look Like a Couple... Close Physical Contact and Arm-to-Arm Photos

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Former mixed martial arts fighter Choi Hong-man and mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang drew attention once again by sharing another affectionate photo together.

On the 18th, Choi posted a photo taken with Tzuyang on his personal account, along with the short caption, "Please show lots of support for 'Jjuyang Meals.'"

The released photo showed the two sitting side by side at a table, smiling brightly.

In particular, the striking contrast in their body sizes and even fist sizes caught viewers' attention.

Tzuyang also took part in the shoot with a bright expression, showing their unchanged chemistry.

The two had already drawn attention once before with a photo they posted together on the 11th.

At the time, Choi shared a photo of himself wrapping one arm around Tzuyang, along with the message, "Please give 'Jjuyang Meals' lots of attention."

The large height difference between Choi, who is 218 cm tall, and Tzuyang, who is reportedly 161 cm tall, sparked major interest online, and some users said the physical contact seemed a bit excessive.

On the other hand, many also viewed it as a cheerful, playful setup that fit the show's concept, since Choi has often shared photos and videos with various celebrities that highlight body-size differences.

Viewers reacted by saying, "The size difference is amazing every time I see it," and "They really seem close."

Meanwhile, Choi Hong-man and Tzuyang are appearing together on the ENA variety show "Jjuyang Meals." The program follows Tzuyang as she travels around the country in search of popular restaurants until she is full, with Choi Hong-man and Kim Kwang-kyu joining her to add a fresh twist.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.