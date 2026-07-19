Jun Hyun-moo Confesses His Interest in Won Jin-ah, Then Says, "We Exchanged DMs Privately" ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo drew attention after it was revealed that he had been exchanging messages with Won Jin-ah following his public expression of interest in her.

At the end of the July 18 broadcast of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' a preview video was released showing behind-the-scenes moments from Kim Ah-young's stage debut in 'The Merchant of Venice.'

In the video, Kim Ah-young ran into Won Jin-ah in the waiting room and said, "Didn't Senior Jun Hyun-moo say that you were her ideal type?"

Won Jin-ah said, "I thanked him because I was grateful that he looked at me so positively," and Kim Ah-young teased, "Did you contact him?" The panelists on 'Omniscient Interfering View' also wondered whether the two had been in touch privately.

Jun Hyun-moo quickly clarified, "We exchanged DMs." However, the panelists pressed him further, saying, "Why are your ears red?" and "It's not just your ears, your face is red too." He could not hide his embarrassment, drawing laughter.

Earlier, Jun Hyun-moo had named Won Jin-ah as the guest on 'Omniscient Interfering View' who made him feel the most excited.

At the time, Jun Hyun-moo said, "To be honest, it wasn't so much that I felt excited as that I found her so entertaining that I was completely absorbed," adding, "She was so cute."

As the other panelists kept pushing the topic, Jun Hyun-moo emphasized, "I just found Won Jin-ah's busy lifestyle really entertaining," and added, "I meant she was the most fun guest."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.