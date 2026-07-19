'The Second Rain' Cheonglim, 3rd Anniversary of Passing Today (19th)... Time Stopped at 37 After Battling Colon Cancer

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] It has already been three years since actor and singer Cheonglim (real name Han Cheonglim) passed away.

The tragic news, delivered at such a young age, brought great shock and sorrow to fans and colleagues. The late Cheonglim passed away on July 19, 2023, at the age of 37 after battling colon cancer. He took his first step into the entertainment industry as an actor in 2004 through the KBS2 drama 'Sorry, I Love You'.

Since then, he expanded his standing as an actor by appearing in various broadcasts, including the SBS dramas 'Dream' and 'Smile, Mom', and the variety show 'Everyday Marriage'. Distinguished as both an actor and a singer, the late Cheonglim demonstrated his versatility as an all-around entertainer by releasing the EP album 'Step' in 2009 and 'Show Up' in 2010, also active as a dance singer. At the time of his debut, he garnered high expectations, earning the moniker "the second Rain" for his outstanding dancing skills and striking good looks.

However, after pausing his entertainment activities at the end of 2010, he chose a new life. After disappearing from the broadcasting scene, his current status was revealed in 2020 through a YouTube channel, showing him working as a salesperson for a motorcycle brand.

Furthermore, it was belatedly reported in 2021 that he had married and started a family. Even after stepping down from the dazzling spotlight, the late Cheonglim continued his life steadfastly while waging a long and arduous battle against colon cancer.

However, he ultimately could not overcome the disease and passed away on July 19, 2023, at the age of 37. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.