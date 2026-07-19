"I Fell in Love with You" Jun Hyun-moo Receives a Love Confession in Mexico, Responds with a Hand Heart ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo was stunned by a passionate love confession from a Mexican woman.

On today's episode of KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror," Jun Hyun-moo and Jung Ho-young head to Monterrey, Mexico, to research local markets ahead of developing new menu items for overseas expansion. The two visit Meson Estrella, a representative traditional market in Monterrey with more than 100 years of history, and immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere while searching for ingredients.

Just as their peaceful market tour was underway, a mysterious local woman suddenly stopped Jun Hyun-moo in the middle of the crowded market, instantly creating a fluttering romantic mood. The Mexican woman grabbed Jun Hyun-moo and spoke to him nonstop in Spanish, leaving him flustered as he said, "I don't understand Spanish at all, but she keeps talking to me."

It later turned out that the Spanish words were nothing less than a fiery love confession directed at Jun Hyun-moo. When he learned that the Mexican woman had said, "I fell in love with you. I'm going to your country, South Korea. I really love South Korea," he was shocked. The fast-moving romance from Mexico, which crossed borders and language barriers, quickly turned the studio into a scene of excitement. Watching the moment, Kim Sook remarked, "Maybe Mexican women like his type," admiring Jun Hyun-moo's global popularity and adding to the fun.

Whether the Mexican woman's passionate advance, which could not be delivered to Jun Hyun-moo in real time because of the language barrier, will lead to anything, and who the mysterious woman is, will be revealed on the full broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.