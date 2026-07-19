"JTBC is tough"→"We need good ratings" 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' Ahn Jung-hwan·Kim Poong make consecutive desperate appeals [Roundup]

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] "Because JTBC is struggling right now," "We really need high ratings.

" As JTBC's financial difficulties become a reality, the cast of the popular variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' made a series of remarks in the main broadcast and the preview for the next episode that reminded viewers of the broadcaster's current situation, and the production team aired them without editing. Following Ahn Jung-hwan's direct mention of JTBC's difficulties, Kim Poong also appealed with desperation, saying, "The ratings need to be good. " On the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014," which aired on the 19th, Chef Yoo Yong-wook joined the show and engaged in a lighthearted war of words with the existing chefs.

Yoo Yong-wook revealed that he met Kwon Sung-joon before appearing on the program, stating, "It won't be easy to join 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator. ' The chemistry among the existing members is so solid that he told me it wouldn't be easy even if 'Black and White Chef 2' came out. " When the chefs around him pressed Kwon Sung-joon, asking, "Why are you acting so arrogant outside?" he explained, "Some people were nervous because 'Black and White Chef 2' hadn't been revealed yet.

I think my defense mechanism kicked in," bringing laughter to the set. Adding to this, Choi Hyun-suk joked, "I don't think the audio will be empty even if one person leaves," adding, "Since the company is struggling, let's cut down on appearance fees and remove one person. " Kwon Sung-joon also chimed in, saying, "Let's go with a survival format.

Let's create a second-team system. " At this point, Ahn Jung-hwan directly addressed the broadcaster's situation, stating, "That is likely the case. JTBC is struggling right now.

" When Son Jong-won expressed concern, asking, "Isn't the set going to disappear?" Ahn Jung-hwan retorted with a bitter smile, "If you don't see someone in the middle, please just assume, 'Ah, they left. '" These remarks continued in the preview for the next episode. The preview video released on the same day showed Kim Poong participating in a healthy cooking competition for Park Jin-young, the head of JYP Entertainment.

While preparing his signature dish, whose identity was difficult to guess, Kim Poong suddenly shouted toward the camera, "Right now, we, we are having a hard time. Everyone, we really need good ratings. " Although the remark was made in a variety show setting, the production team aired this scene as a key highlight in the next episode's preview, leading to speculation that they were conscious of JTBC's recent crisis.

Following Ahn Jung-hwan’s remark in the main broadcast that "JTBC is in trouble," and Kim Poong’s plea for viewership ratings in the preview, reactions suggest that even the cast's jokes carry realistic weight. 6 billion won in securitized loans by maturity. Subsequently, major affiliates of the JoongAng Group, including JoongAng Holdings, JTBC, Contentree JoongAng, and Megabox JoongAng, filed for corporate rehabilitation.

Reports have also emerged that the payment of appearance fees for some JTBC variety show cast members has been delayed. It is reported that JTBC informed the relevant agencies of the payment postponement and asked for their understanding.

Currently, JTBC is continuing normal broadcasting for its existing flagship variety shows, such as 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' 'Knowing Bros,' 'Divorce Cool-off Camp,' and 'Talk Power 25 Hours. ' However, it is reported that new productions and programming are being managed cautiously amidst the aftermath of financial difficulties.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.