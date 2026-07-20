[5th BSA] Romance, horror, and everything in between: rising stars shine across genres

Nominees for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Best New Actor category: Kim Jae-won, Jinwook Kim, Baek Sun-ho, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Hong-nae, from the top left. Nominees for Best New Actress: Kim Min, Bang Hyo-rin,

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] This year, the growth of rookie actors stood out in particular. Actors who proved their individuality and potential elevated the quality of their projects with solid performances and fresh appeal, leaving a strong impression on viewers.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) will open its grand celebration at 8:30 p.m. on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Rookie actors who delivered notable performances are expected to compete fiercely for the once-in-a-lifetime Best New Actor and Best New Actress trophies.

Kim Jae-won, Jinwook Kim, Baek Sun-ho, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Hong-nae, from left. Photo = Sportschosun DB, Timhoff, C-JeS Studios

▶From romance to horror, they excelled across genres... the Best New Actor race heats up

From sweet romance dramas to horror titles that make viewers shut their eyes, the male rookies shone across a wide range of genres. Kim Jae-won, Jinwook Kim, Baek Sun-ho, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Hong-nae, in alphabetical order, made a clear mark on the public this year and emerged as breakout newcomers.

Kim Jae-won is the actor who awakened the long-dormant emotions of fans across the country. In 'Yumi's Cells Season 3,' he played Shin Soon-rok, a rookie PD at Julie Publishing who stirs Yumi's heart, and embodied the ideal younger man. His puppy-like visuals and cool-headed side created a fluttering charm, while his chemistry with Kim Go-eun and his delicate emotional acting also drew praise from viewers.

Jinwook Kim made a powerful first impression with his intense charisma. In 'Fine: Country Bumpkins,' he played Lee Bok-geun, the diver who alone knows the location of the treasure ship. His shaved-head transformation and authentic Jeolla dialect created a one-of-a-kind character, and his natural performance caught viewers' attention. His highly realistic acting was so convincing that some said, "I thought he had actually come from prison," helping deepen the show's immersion.

For Baek Sun-ho, 'If Wishes Could Kill' marked a new possibility as an actor. He transformed into Gun-woo, who is thrown into confusion by his girlfriend Se-a's obsession with an app that grants wishes, and delivered layered emotions and a dense performance. Long loved for his fresh charm, he expanded his acting range into the horror genre through this work and showed even greater growth.

Song Geon-hee delivered nuanced emotional acting in 'The Scarecrow,' where he played Lee Ki-beom, the younger brother of Lee Gi-hwan and the lover of Kang Soon-young. He portrayed a wide spectrum, from a warm man who steps forward to protect his family and lover to the complex inner turmoil caused by a serial murder case. Already recognized for his strong acting in 'Lovely Runner' and 'Joseon Attorney,' he once again proved his worth in this project.

Lee Hong-nae is an actor with many colors. In 'Legendary Chef,' he played Sergeant Yoon Dong-hyun, the senior cook to Kang Seong-jae. Yoon, who brought a dark age to the Gamhwa outpost cafeteria as a notoriously bad cook, is a character whose military service remains far from smooth as he approaches his discharge date with 100 days left and unexpectedly meets a new junior soldier. Lee amplified the character's appeal with his sly comic timing and realistic expression.

Kim Min, Bang Hyo-rin, Seo Ji-hye, Arin, and Jeon So-young, from left. Photo = Sportschosun DB, MYM Entertainment

▶They broke free from the stereotypes of dating show contestants and idol members... rookie actresses whose acting skills are peaking

They boldly shed labels such as "dating show contestant" and "idol member." Kim Min, Bang Hyo-rin, Seo Ji-hye, Arin, and Jeon So-young, in alphabetical order, made their presence felt across different genres and are drawing attention as they set up an uncompromising race for the Best New Actress trophy.

Kim Min showed a fresh appeal in 'Fine: Country Bumpkins.' With visuals that captured the mood of the 1970s and a distinctive short-cut hairstyle, she fully brought out the texture of the character Seon-ja. Even with a seemingly indifferent expression, she portrayed subtle emotional changes toward Hee-dong (Yang Se-jong) in varied ways, adding to the immersion. Especially for a debut work, she received high praise for her natural dialect and stable acting.

For Bang Hyo-rin, 'Aema' became an important turning point in her acting career. She vividly portrayed Shin Joo-ae, an aspiring actress who made a living as a nightclub dancer before being cast as the lead in one of Chungmuro's most talked-about projects. With steady chemistry alongside senior actors, a striking look, and a burning passion for acting, Bang convincingly captured Joo-ae's bold spirit and brought energy to the drama.

The shy college student from 'Heart Signal' is nowhere to be found in Seo Ji-hye anymore. Through 'The Scarecrow,' she proved her acting range. Playing Soon-young, the younger sister of Kang Tae-ju and the lover of Lee Ki-beom, she fully immersed herself in the role. She naturally portrayed a teacher who carefully looks after children at school, while at home she could not hide her concern for her older brother.

For Arin, who has long been loved as a member of Oh My Girl, 'S-Line' was a meaningful challenge. She played Hyeon-heup, a girl who could see S-lines from birth, and revealed a new side of herself. With her signature clear eyes and restrained emotional acting, she delicately portrayed Hyeon-heup's confusion and anxiety. She completed the character's transformation as she faced an unfamiliar world, earning admiration from viewers.

Jeon So-young firmly anchored the center of 'If Wishes Could Kill.' As Se-a, a bright and determined track-and-field national team prospect, she realistically showed how an ordinary young person changes when confronted with fear. Even in her first lead role, she delivered an absorbing performance based on a deep understanding of the character. She trained with national team athletes for two months to learn posture and movement, and even underwent a physical transformation through weight gain and tanning.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

An So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.