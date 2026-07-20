With childbirth imminent, Kim Ji-young temporarily pauses YouTube activities, saying she wants to fully connect with her daughter, "Pobi"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Ji-young, an influencer who rose to fame on "Heart Signal 4," has shared her sincere intention to step back from her activities for a while as she prepares to give birth and focus on time with her baby.

On the 19th, a video titled "The last record before becoming a mom | Mini room tour, decorating the baby's room, Dongmyo toy street" was uploaded to Kim Ji-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Ji-young said she would take a short break from YouTube after this upload as she awaits childbirth. She also spoke candidly about the mix of excitement and regret she feels.

Kim Ji-young said, "I decided to take a short break after making today's video my last one for now." She added, "Since I launched my YouTube channel, I have been greeting viewers almost every week. So even though I am only planning to rest for a little over two months, taking a break already feels strange," and laughed.

She continued, "I think it would be nice to spend at least two months after 'Pobi' is born, getting used to life together," and explained, "This is a moment you only get to experience once in your life."

She also expressed her wish to spend this special time of becoming a mother entirely with her child. "I felt that I wanted to fully connect with and focus on 'Pobi,'" she said. "I don't think I will stop filming completely, and I plan to come back in September and slowly share the process I have gone through."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, South Korea's largest paid reading club community, in February. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved up the wedding after announcing her pregnancy. They received many congratulations after sharing the news of both their marriage and pregnancy together. She is expected to give birth to their first daughter later this month.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.