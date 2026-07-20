Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho Reveal Hidden Family Stories.. Actively Address Rumors From "Show Window Couple" to Chaebol Claims (Salimnam)

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[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] The sweet newlywed life of trot singers Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho, the genre's first married couple, will be revealed.

KBS 2TV's "Men Who Do Housework Season 2" (hereinafter "Salimnam") said on the 20th that Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho will join the show as new Salimnam family members and, for the first time, share their real newlywed life and family stories that had not been previously disclosed.

After holding their wedding ceremony in April last year, Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho became a family of three when they welcomed their daughter in February this year. Through "Salimnam," the couple is expected to draw attention as they reveal their previously hidden newlywed home as well as the everyday reality of parenting with their 5-month-old daughter for the first time.

In particular, the couple had been surrounded by various rumors after marriage, including claims that they would divorce within two years, that they were a "show window couple," and that Park Hyun-ho was from a chaebol family. Through "Salimnam," they will openly share their real newlywed life, along with family stories and personal matters they had never disclosed before. Attention is now focused on the truth behind the many rumors surrounding them.

The show will also reveal the untold story of Eun Ga-eun, who returned to the stage for an event just two weeks after giving birth and went back on the radio six weeks later. Viewers are curious about why she had no choice but to return to work so quickly, even before her body had fully recovered.

Expectations are rising for what kind of real newlywed life and parenting routine Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho will show with their 5-month-old daughter after joining "Salimnam."

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's "Salimnam" airs every Saturday at 10:35 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.