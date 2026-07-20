Sam Hammington loses 30 kg after injections, says "It feels like one person disappeared" (Choi Uisan)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Sam Hammington surprised everyone by revealing that he had successfully lost 30 kg.

On the MBC variety show "Choi Uisan," which aired on the 19th, the cast opened a one-day sashimi restaurant and spent time together with acquaintances they invited.

Sam Hammington, who appeared at the restaurant that day, immediately drew attention with his much slimmer look. The cast members could not hide their surprise at his noticeably changed appearance.

After seeing Sam Hammington, Boom exclaimed, "Three people flew away," and Sam Hammington joked, "One kid disappeared," drawing laughter. Hearing that, Heo Kyung-hwan quipped, "Wait, not your son?" and praised his younger-looking appearance.

Kim Ji-min and Shin Bong-sun, who were already seated, also kept expressing their amazement. They praised his changed looks, saying, "You lost so much weight," "You look like a movie star," "You look much better now," and "You look like Russell Crowe."

Sam Hammington then added his trademark playful remark, saying, "A fat Russell Crowe?" Heo Kyung-hwan shot back, "You're pretending to be modest for no reason. You know you're handsome," while Shin Bong-sun laughed off his shy reaction, saying, "People who are naturally big are not used to hearing that they look prettier when they come to places like this."

Earlier, Sam Hammington appeared on singer Seo In-young's YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" in June and drew attention when he candidly said, "I'm getting weight-loss injections," while sharing an update on his diet.

Meanwhile, Sam Hammington won much love through KBS2's "Superman Is Back" with his sons William and Bentley. More recently, he has continued to stay in touch with fans through both broadcast and YouTube activities.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.