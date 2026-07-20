Park Shin-yang Opens Up About Thyroid Disease: "It Was Hard to Even Talk, I've Been Battling It for 20 Years" (Playlist 109)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Park Shin-yang is drawing attention as he shares the song that helped him endure a difficult time while battling a thyroid condition.

MBC's new program "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109," which premieres on Tuesday, the 21st, at 9 p.m., is a nationwide project to collect songs of support that helped people get back on their feet during hard times and complete a playlist of 109 songs filled with the stories behind them.

In the first episode, Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin meet actor and painter Park Shin-yang. Surprised by Park's rare appearance on an entertainment program, the three hosts greet him cautiously.

One unexpected past connection between Park Shin-yang and Lee Joon also comes to light. Lee Joon reveals that he once performed on a music show stage with Park at MBC, and Park says he remembers Lee from that time as well. The two, who had thought they were meeting for the first time, reunite years later on "Playlist 109," raising curiosity about how they looked when they met during that special broadcast.

Park also talks about the difficult 20-plus years he spent living with hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. He says that when his symptoms were severe, it was hard to string together even a few words, and that he had to push through poor physical condition even while filming projects. He adds that he is much better now, but still manages his condition carefully.

He then performs a special song that comforted him during those difficult years. Park also sings the "song of support" that helped him get through his hardest times together with the hosts, leaving a deeper impression. Viewers are eager to see how Park's sincerity, conveyed in his calm voice, will move the audience and what the stage he completes with the three hosts will look like.

From the unexpected connection between Park Shin-yang and Lee Joon that began on an MBC music show years ago to the song that helped him endure his struggle with thyroid disease, MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" premieres on Tuesday, the 21st, at 9 p.m.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.