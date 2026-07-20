Unemployed but Bought a 400,000-Won Luxury Headband... 'Lawyer' Shim Gyu-deok Exposes ♥ Lee A-young's Spending Habits (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] On Love War, the divorced couple Shim Gyu-deok and Lee A-young will open up about the conflicts they are facing ahead of remarriage.

JTBC's variety show Love War, directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young, is a dating reality program in which dating experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or split up. The show has drawn attention with each episode's heated debates over the couples' stories and the unfiltered remarks of Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul. In particular, the fourth episode set a new series high, reaching a peak of 3.2% in paid households in the Seoul metropolitan area, and fueled the show's upward momentum.

Among them, the fifth episode, airing on Tuesday the 21st, will feature Shim Gyu-deok and Lee A-young, a couple from Love After Divorce who said they are preparing for remarriage. The two said, "We are currently preparing for marriage," and admitted that they had postponed their wedding once, raising curiosity about their story.

Shim Gyu-deok, a divorced boyfriend and lawyer from S university, is currently covering the couple's living expenses. He heats up the studio by pointing out Lee A-young's unusual spending standards, from buying a luxury headband worth 400,000 won to her beauty and appearance maintenance costs, even though she is currently unemployed. Lee A-young fires back, calling him "too self-centered," and reveals his unexpected side in detail, causing a stir. Even Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon, who had been on Shim's side, draw the line, saying, "That's not right" and "That doesn't make any sense."

Meanwhile, actress Chae Jung-an appears as a special diplomat and shows off her sharp wit. She openly shares her past dating experiences, saying, "I have dated someone more famous than me," and overwhelms the studio with the insight and tough advice of a seasoned divorce veteran. According to reports, Lee Hyori also felt tense, saying, "I'm not usually outdone anywhere, but I find myself getting nervous because of Sister Jung-an's unfiltered remarks."

Chae Jung-an's performance, which even put Lee Hyori on edge, and the near-crisis remarriage battle between Shim Gyu-deok and Lee A-young, which drew attention from the teaser alone, will be revealed in the main broadcast of Love War.

Meanwhile, Love War airs every Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.