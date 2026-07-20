Yang Sang-guk Is 42, But the Woman He Met on a Blind Date Is 25... "I Don't Care About Age, Just See Me as a Woman" (Love Scout)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] On "Love Scout," a woman born in 2000 appears before the members of "Yuk Can Do It," heating up the atmosphere.

In a preview clip for "Love Scout," which will air at 10 p.m. on Monday the 20th, the members of "Yuk Can Do It" are seen reacting with surprise to the appearance of an adorable female participant born in 2000. The group, made up of men in their 30s and 40s, was taken aback when they learned her birth year and asked, "How old are you if you were born in 2000?" In response, the participant confidently said, "I am 27, or 25 in international age. I don't care about the age gap. Please see me as a woman," showing off her bold charm. The members then covered their mouths at the same time and let out groans, drawing laughter.

Shim Jae-won, the youngest member in his early 30s who is known for his good looks, expressed his honest interest, saying, "She's really cute. She has a lot of aegyo... What man doesn't like a woman with aegyo? I think I was a little drawn to her."

Whether the woman born in 2000 will spark a new pink mood among the men of "Yuk Can Do It" in their 30s and 40s will be revealed on TV CHOSUN's hyper-realistic documentary-style variety show "Love Scout" at 10 p.m. today, the 20th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.