"Joon Park's Wife" Kim Ji-hye Witnesses Tragedy on Japan's Mount Fuji: "Three People Went Into Cardiac Arrest... A Helicopter Flew Twice"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Ji-hye shared a vivid account of her attempt to climb Mount Fuji in Japan, describing how she struggled with altitude sickness and a difficult descent.

On the 20th, Kim Ji-hye posted about her climb up Mount Fuji and began by saying, "It may be an easy mountain for some people."

She then showed herself holding portable oxygen to her nose and mouth, writing, "Altitude sickness... not easy," to describe the difficulties she faced at high altitude.

She also said, "Seeing someone go into cardiac arrest on the way down made me realize this is not just an ordinary mountain. I only climbed Gwanaksan once, and now I’m on Mount Fuji... I’m sorry for being so reckless," adding that she had come to understand just how dangerous and demanding the mountain is.

Kim Ji-hye added, "I’m grateful that it ended safely. Thank you for these precious memories with my daughter. Mount Fuji in 2026," giving special meaning to the experience she shared with her daughter.

During the climb, she also posted a photo of herself spending the night near the summit and watching the sunrise, saying, "I can’t go up or down, so I’m waiting for sunrise." The place she reached was Mannenyuki Hut at the 9th station of Mount Fuji, located at an altitude of about 3,460 meters.

The next day, Kim Ji-hye said, "The sun is up, so I’m heading down. Mount Fuji only allowed me to reach the 9th station," explaining that she began her descent after stopping short of the summit.

But the descent was no easier. She said, "Going down is even harder. What am I going to do about my knees? Want the truth? The descent is no joke," expressing how grueling the downhill journey was.

After reuniting with her daughter Hye-i, Kim Ji-hye reflected positively on the exhausting experience, saying, "A mother who aged 10 years. Another episode added to life. True happiness is enjoying the process."

In particular, she said, "On the way down, three people went into cardiac arrest, and a helicopter flew twice. May the deceased rest in peace," expressing condolences after witnessing the heartbreaking scene during the climb.

After safely coming down the mountain, Kim Ji-hye said, "Thank you for a safe descent without any accidents. After 20 hours, I finally brushed my teeth, relaxed in a hot spring, ate something delicious, and made it back to the lodging at last... Why did the day feel so long?" The released photos also showed her and her daughter Hye-i enjoying a hot spring and a meal while resting.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-hye married comedian Joon Park in 2005, and the couple has two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.