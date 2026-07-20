Ko Jun-hee Shares Heartwarming Family Photos, Looks Just Like Her Pilot Father (My Family's Precious Family)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actress Ko Jun-hee opens up about her heartfelt feelings toward her father, who once served as a fighter pilot.

In episode 8 of MBN's "My Family's Precious Family," which airs on the 21st, Ko Jun-hee's family looks back on their time together through old photos, while Jeon Min-ki and his father share their honest feelings for the first time in an effort to resolve a long-standing misunderstanding.

Ko Jun-hee's family first goes on a trip down memory lane as they sort through old photo albums and videotapes. Viewers will see adorable clips and photos of Ko, who was so attached to her father as a child that she once said, "I won't get married and will live with Dad." The program also reveals her playful childhood moments in front of the camera, along with photos of her father in his younger days as a fighter pilot.

As the three family members revisit their memories through the photos, they reflect on the years they spent living as a military family. After the mother candidly says, "We lived each day thinking it could be our last," Ko Jun-hee also reveals that she has kept those memories deep in her heart. The family is expected to share, for the first time, the wounds they had long kept buried.

That day, Ko Jun-hee's family takes on a family photo shoot that recreates old pictures exactly as they were. The shoot unfolds in a cheerful atmosphere filled with laughter. Shinji, who watched from the studio, said, "Family memories together make even ordinary days feel special. It makes me reflect, and I feel envious too." Her story about her own family photos reportedly moved the studio.

The episode also continues the story of Jeon Min-ki's family, who visited his hometown in Daejeon in the previous episode. Jung Mi-nyeo, whose tastes closely match her father-in-law's, builds a bond with him while listening to LP records together in a hobby room in the annex. As the 3,300-square-meter property is followed by the first reveal of the previously hidden annex, the father's unexpected "No. 1 treasure" inside is expected to spark viewers' curiosity.

Meanwhile, Jeon Min-ki sits down alone with his mother and shares the hurt he felt toward his father as a child. He confesses that he always felt judged by results under his perfectionist father. Jeon Min-ki's father also tells Jung Mi-nyeo, for the first time, why he had no choice but to be strict with his son and shares his true feelings.

After spending a warm birthday celebration with their family, Jeon Min-ki and Jung Mi-nyeo are surprised to hear their parents' unexpected dating story about a "vineyard" date, along with an outlandish marriage proposal line. As memories and laughter continue to flow, Jeon Min-ki and his father finally sit face to face and have an honest conversation for the first time.

After years of silence, Jeon Min-ki also opens up about the feelings he had kept buried in his heart. In the end, his father replies, "I understood what you were trying to say," and both men reportedly shed tears. Attention is now focused on whether Jeon Min-ki and his father can face the feelings that have long been out of sync and repair their relationship.

Ko Jun-hee's family, who rediscovered the meaning of family through memories, and Jeon Min-ki's family, who took the first step toward healing through heartfelt conversation, can be seen in episode 8 of MBN's "My Family's Precious Family," airing on the 21st at 9:50 p.m.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.