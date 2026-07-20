Lee Si-young, Who Gave Birth to Her Second Child, Is She Really 44?... "I Need to Gain 5.4 More Kilograms" — Shocking InBody Results: "Why Am I Fighting With Myself?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Lee Si-young showed off her impressive physical condition by revealing the results of her strict self-management.

On the 20th, Lee Si-young shared her recent InBody test results along with a post that read, "The world is hard enough as it is, so why do I fight with myself every day?"

She also expressed gratitude to her trainer, with whom she has been working out consistently, saying, "Thank you, Hulk trainer, for helping me stay mentally strong every day."

According to the released InBody results, Lee Si-young was maintaining a height of 169 cm and a weight of 54.6 kg.

In particular, her skeletal muscle mass came in at 27 kg, which was above the standard range, while her body fat mass was 5.9 kg, a very low level even within the below-standard range, drawing attention.

Her obesity analysis also showed a body fat percentage of 10.8%. Based on her current condition, the InBody report recommended gaining about 5.4 kg in weight and body fat.

Lee Si-young, who has often made headlines for her sharply defined six-pack abs, also recorded very low levels of abdominal fat and visceral fat.

Her visceral fat level was 2, which is considered healthy, and her InBody score was 77, underscoring her excellent physical balance.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and gave birth to a son, but the couple divorced after eight years of marriage. She later became pregnant with her second child after implanting an embryo that had been frozen during her marriage, and recently announced the birth, drawing many congratulations.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.