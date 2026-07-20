Goo Hye-sun's Hair Roller, Once at the Center of a 13,000-Won Price Controversy, Becomes a Hit... "We Have Surpassed 30,000 Units"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Goo Hye-sun is continuing her work as the head of a venture company after announcing that cumulative sales of the hair roller she developed herself have surpassed 30,000 units.

On the 20th, Goo Hye-sun shared a photo of herself wearing the hair roller she developed, along with the message, "KOOROLL has surpassed 30,000 units."

She drew attention by smiling with obvious satisfaction while wearing the hair roller she made herself.

Goo Hye-sun developed the product herself after noticing how inconvenient it was to store and maintain the hair rollers she usually used. She later obtained related patents and has continued her activities as the head of a venture company.

The hair roller was patented as an eco-friendly product made from recyclable materials and also secured a spot in duty-free shops. However, once its price of 13,000 won per unit became known, some people said it was somewhat expensive.

In response, Goo Hye-sun appeared on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 18th, and explained, "Our product is somewhat expensive, but it is difficult to process it in a factory setting. Everything is made by hand, and it has to go through a fourth stage of processing."

She added, "As someone who used to work in the arts, it was not easy to assign a number to the value of a work," and said, "Through business, I have learned a great deal about money and the market. I am realizing things I did not know before," sharing her thoughts as an entrepreneur.

Goo Hye-sun also appeared on a home shopping program to promote the product herself. She said, "Today, I am making my debut as a rookie on TV home shopping. I will load a huge amount of merchandise onto an 18-ton wing truck and greet you tonight at 8:30 p.m. on Home and Shopping," announcing her new challenge.

Meanwhile, Goo Hye-sun continues to stay active in a wide range of fields beyond acting.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.