[SC Zoom] "You only see it once you study"... Jeon Hyun-moo, the rookie commentator who got Spain's win and the Czech Republic score exactly right

Jeon Hyun-moo is preparing for a broadcast on the field at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, on the 25th (Korean time), during the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and South Africa.

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Jeon Hyun-moo's "studying" has paid off again.

As Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the 20th (Korean time) to claim the title for the first time in 16 years, broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo's eerily accurate prediction has once again become a hot topic.

JTBC 'Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock' broadcast capture

Last month on JTBC's "Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock," he was asked which team would win the tournament. Without hesitation, he said, "People who don't know football talk about France, but it's Spain. Spain never betrays you." His judgment proved exactly right.

YouTube channel 'Kwakjaba Yoon-gi' video capture

This sharp instinct was not his first. Before the match between South Korea and the Czech Republic, Jeon perfectly predicted not only a 2-1 comeback win for the national team, but also the detailed tactical script, including Oh Hyeon-gyu's goal and Lee Kang-in's assist.

Jeon Hyun-moo poses at the production presentation for 'KBS 2026 FIFA World Cup' held at KBS Art Hall on the 2nd. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.06.02/

People were amazed that Jeon Hyun-moo's predictions kept hitting the mark. But what is truly remarkable is not the accuracy itself, but the process that led to it. His predictions were never just light entertainment lines tossed out by a top-tier MC in the industry. They were the result of highly disciplined, data-driven football study.

'Boss in the Mirror' broadcast capture

In fact, for Jeon Hyun-moo, who joined KBS as a 32nd class open-recruit announcer in 2006, this North and Central America World Cup was a serious test: his first football commentary assignment at his former company in 20 years. He had earned praise for his weightlifting coverage at the Paris Olympics, but football was uncharted territory for him, as he had never once done a sports broadcast during his announcer days. Even with a packed schedule full of regular programs, he kept shuttling between Mexico and Korea, devoting every minute of flight and car time to studying football.

'Boss in the Mirror' broadcast capture

The process was grueling. His preparation, revealed through the KBS2 variety show 'Boss in the Mirror,' was pure determination. Struggling with unfamiliar football terms and player names, he endured intense stress and pressure, said to be the worst he had faced in the past decade. He also drew sympathy by appearing noticeably thinner than usual. But by the third practice session, he had earned a thumbs-up from commentator Lee Young-pyo, proving through relentless study that he could overcome his shortcomings and approach the role with sincerity. His social networking service post, "You only see it once you study," was no empty phrase.

'Boss in the Mirror' broadcast capture

Of course, his debut match, the third group-stage game between South Korea and South Africa, was an unexpected ordeal. Even with the surprising absence of Son Heung-min and Lee Jae-sung from the starting lineup, Jeon handled the player calls smoothly and showed his professional side. Still, the national team lost 1-0 and suffered a shocking exit in the round of 32. Even veteran commentator Lee Young-pyo, who has been calling games for more than 10 years, shook his head and said, "It was the hardest match to commentate on. I would have rather chosen silence." Jeon, who found himself at the center of the harshest debut broadcast, also looked discouraged and said, "I think I fell short in many ways."

'Boss in the Mirror' broadcast capture

Even so, the public and the broadcasting industry are applauding the potential he has shown. Commentator Lee Young-pyo praised him, saying, "Unlike me, who gave myself 20 points for my first broadcast, I want to give Hyun-moo 80 points. If you can endure this broadcast, you can handle any sports broadcast in Korea. I saw your talent as a football commentator." Ratings also responded. KBS 2TV's South Korea-South Africa broadcast, with Jeon at the microphone, recorded 10.7 percent nationwide and peaked at 15.3 percent, proving its strength against competitors.

Lee Young-pyo (left) and Jeon Hyun-moo. Photo courtesy of Jeon Hyun-moo's SNS

We call Jeon Hyun-moo an entertainer. But if you look at how he works, the first word that comes to mind is "student." He handles more programs than anyone else, yet when faced with a new field, he lowers himself to the level of a beginner, asks the most questions, and practices until the latest hour.

That is why Jeon Hyun-moo's "hits" may look like luck, but they are actually the result of relentless preparation. Predicting Spain's victory and reading South Korea's game flow were not instincts he gained overnight. Behind them were player names memorized over and over, intense tactical analysis, and pages of notes.

In the end, Jeon Hyun-moo endured a shocking defeat alongside the team as a commentator, proved his database with perfect predictions, and left behind one more essential lesson. Broadcasting is not completed by flashy talk alone, but by thorough preparation. And a truly good MC is not just someone who speaks well, but someone who approaches the job with genuine sincerity. As he said, you only see it once you study.

Photo courtesy of Jeon Hyun-moo's SNS

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.