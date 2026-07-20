Ha Hyun-sang Set to Take the Stage at Major Summer Festivals, Delivering a Powerful Band Live Performance

Photo courtesy of WAKEONE

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer-songwriter Ha Hyun-sang met with audiences this summer by appearing one after another on the stages of major domestic music festivals.

This year, Ha Hyun-sang performed at major festivals across the country, including '2026 LOVESOME - Joseon Art Museum,' 'Beautiful Mint Life 2026,' '2026 Weverse Con Festival,' and 'SOUNDBERRY FESTA '26,' which was held on the 18th.

At the concerts, he performed tracks from his second full-length album 'New Boat,' including the title song 'Odyssey,' as well as 'Playback,' 'No Wayway,' 'Tiny Dance,' 'RADIO RADIO,' and '+++' He showcased a wide range of stages with vocals that crossed genres and a strong band sound.

He also continued the performances with a setlist that included signature songs such as 'Lighthouse,' 'Fireworks,' and 'The Boy’s Chamber.' Moving between emotional songs and energetic band live performances, he displayed a broad musical spectrum.

In particular, during the performances of 'Odyssey' and 'The Boy’s Chamber,' he connected with the audience and lifted the atmosphere on site. As sing-alongs from the crowd continued, he wrapped up the show with stable live vocals and polished stage presence.

Jo Min-jeong, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.