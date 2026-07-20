Mamamoo’s Macau Concert Draws Strong Response... ‘Beloved and Trusted Mamamoo’ Goes Global

Photo courtesy of RBW

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Girl group Mamamoo has continued its world tour after successfully wrapping up its Macau concert.

Mamamoo held its world tour, "MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR [4WARD] in MACAU," over two days on the 18th and 19th at The Londoner Arena in Macau.

"4WARD" combines the number "4," which represents the four members, with "FORWARD." The title reflects Mamamoo’s new beginning as a reunited group. The Macau show had originally been scheduled as a single performance, but all tickets sold out on the day sales opened, leading to an additional show. That extra performance also sold out completely.

Mamamoo performed a string of signature songs, starting with its debut track "Mr. Ambiguous," followed by "Destiny," "Egotistic," "Piano Man," "Décalcomanie," and "The Starry Night."

The group then delivered a varied set through a medley of "1cm of Pride," "Ajae Gag" (Narr. Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho), "Waggy," "NEW YORK," "Freakin Shoes," and "Baton Touch."

Solo stages also followed. Hwasa performed "So Cute," Wheein sang "The Symphony of Fxxkboys," Moonbyul presented "Hertz," and Solar performed "Blues." The concert ended with an encore that included the special single title track "4 Flowers."

Mamamoo will continue its world tour starting in Singapore on the 31st, followed by stops in Manila, New York, Chicago, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Los Angeles, San Jose, Kent, Indonesia, Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong Central, and Kuala Lumpur.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.