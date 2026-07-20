"82-Year-Old" Baek Il-seop Says, "After Lee Soon-jae Passed Away, It’s My Turn Next"...His Honest Feelings at the Sauna (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Baek Il-seop, 82, reflected on colleagues he had spent many years with and expressed his longing for Lee Soon-jae, who passed away before him.

On the episode of SBS's "My Little Old Boy" that aired on the 19th, Baek Il-seop, Kim Seung-soo, Im Won-hee, and Jo Jin-se visited a unique sauna converted from a bus and shared a variety of stories.

That day, Baek looked back on the past and also shared an anecdote involving alcohol. "Looking back now, I don't know why I liked drinking so much," he said. "There was even a time when alcohol came before acting," he added candidly.

The conversation naturally turned to memories of his younger days with other actors. When Kim Seung-soo asked about the time he spent with Park Geun-hyung, Lee Soon-jae, and Kim Yong-gun, Baek replied, "We went to nightclubs," recalling those days.

He went on to say, "Lee Soon-jae never drank at all. He could have just joined us until dinner and then gone home, but he would follow along anyway. If we asked why he wasn't going home, he would say, 'Let me tag along too.' He just came and enjoyed himself with us," remembering those cheerful times.

When Kim Seung-soo carefully asked, "When do you miss them the most?" Baek paused for a moment before answering, "I always miss them."

He then said, "After that brother passed away, one by one the older brothers I was close to kept leaving, and suddenly it feels like it is my turn now," revealing the emptiness he feels as he has lost close colleagues one after another over time.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.