Park Myung-soo Opens Up About Depression and Insomnia, Says Visiting a Psychiatrist Is Nothing to Hide: "Think of It as a Cold in the Brain" (Radio Show)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo candidly shared his experience of receiving psychiatric counseling and stressed the importance of mental health care.

On the KBS Cool FM program "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" aired on the 20th, psychiatrist Lee Kyung-jun appeared as a guest for the "Legendary Master" segment.

During the broadcast, Park discussed the growing number of people who are using AI to seek advice about their worries.

Park said, "I also ask AI about various legal and tax issues. I have also heard that some people use AI a lot to talk about their worries." Lee replied, "There are many people like that these days."

Lee explained, "When it first came out, I was very concerned. In fact, after it was released, people started coming to the hospital after having AI consultations and bringing the results with them. I thought it could take away jobs, but as time passed and it became more widely used, I realized it can serve as a supplement, while the actual treatment still has to be done in person."

Park also drew attention by revealing that he, too, had once visited a psychiatric clinic for counseling.

He said, "Sometimes when I feel depressed or can't sleep, I go to the hospital for counseling. I was nervous when I went for the first time. I wondered, 'Will people think I'm strange if I walk in?' But when I opened the door, there were 15 people lined up."

He added, "I thought, 'Are there really this many people?' It was the first time I had ever seen so many people at a psychiatric clinic. They were lined up in a long queue. It's nothing to hide," sharing what he felt at the time.

He went on to urge people to let go of their prejudice against visiting a psychiatric clinic, saying, "It may be better to think of it as a cold in the head, or in the brain, and go."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.