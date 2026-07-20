Lee Hyun-yi's husband Hong Seong-gi spent 13 million won on his son's gifted camp alone... He was moved by reactions telling him to "hurry up and go"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Hong Seong-gi, the husband of model Lee Hyun-yi, shared an update on his eldest son, who was accepted into a gifted education program run by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

On the 20th, Hong Seong-gi posted photos of his eldest son attending the summer camp for the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) and expressed how overwhelmed he felt.

After taking commemorative photos of his son before camp enrollment, Hong Seong-gi drew laughs by revealing his reluctance to see him off, saying, "My dad feels like he might cry, but my son keeps telling me to hurry up and go."

He then added a joke, saying, "Since I sent Yoon-seo off, I need to save money now... buy only the cheap ones," and shared his honest feelings about the hefty camp cost.

Earlier, Hong Seong-gi traveled to the United States alone with his wife Lee Hyun-yi and their youngest son left in Korea so their eldest could attend the camp.

CTY, which he joined this time, is a world-renowned gifted education program operated by Johns Hopkins University and is well known for offering advanced instruction to students with outstanding academic achievement.

Lee Hyun-yi previously drew major attention after revealing on her YouTube channel that the camp fee came to about $8,300, or roughly 13 million won.

As various reactions poured in over the high cost, Hong Seong-gi also explained why they chose the camp. He said, "At first, I thought it might be too expensive," but added, "When I looked up the price of local accommodations in the U.S. for the same period, the lodging alone was over 10 million won."

He continued, "The camp provides lodging and meals, as well as classes, projects, sports activities, and a variety of exchange programs," adding, "Overall, I judged it to be a worthwhile experience."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi and Hong Seong-gi married in 2012 and have two sons.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.