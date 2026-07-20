Why Is Jung Ho-yeon There? Surprise Trophy Reveal at the Center of the World Cup Final

AFP=Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Jung Ho-yeon drew the attention of football fans around the world by attending the official event for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Jung appeared at the trophy ceremony held ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the 19th local time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

That day, she entered the stadium with Spain's tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, carrying the official Louis Vuitton trunk containing the FIFA World Cup trophy. The two opened the trunk themselves to reveal the trophy and signal the start of the final.

AFP=Yonhap News

Andres Iniesta, a key figure in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph, and Mario Kempes, a member of Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning team, later took turns lifting the trophy, completing the symbolic moment.

Jung took part in the event as a Louis Vuitton global ambassador. Louis Vuitton has been producing the official trunk used to store the FIFA trophy since the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Notably, Jung is the first Korean actress to attend the official trophy ceremony at a World Cup final. She also drew attention for her polished styling, wearing a pink dress with a deep neckline and her hair neatly swept up.

This final attracted attention not only as a sporting event but also as a global cultural occasion. U.S. President Donald Trump, other prominent figures from around the world, and global stars such as actors Tom Cruise and Matt Damon attended the match, while world-renowned artists including BTS and Madonna took part in the halftime and closing performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

At the trophy reveal event, Tom Cruise emphasized football's power to unite and connect people, saying, "48 countries crossed borders and cultures to show that this game belongs to the world."

Meanwhile, Jung, who debuted as a model in 2011, went on to build a global presence in fashion and later gained worldwide recognition as an actress through Netflix's 2021 series Squid Game. She is currently meeting audiences through the film Hope.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.