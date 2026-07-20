Ailee and Choi Si-hoon, frustrated by pregnancy rumors after IVF failure: "If you say I gained weight, it's a Yacha rule"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Ailee expressed her hurt over an unexpected pregnancy rumor.

On the 18th, a video titled "Honey, it's like the Maldives in Japan...." was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ilyne's Marriage Diary."

Ailee and her husband Choi Si-hoon took an early summer vacation to Miyakojima Island in Japan. Ailee said, "We're going there to play in the water, but it looks like it's going to rain until the day we get back to Korea," and shared her uneasy feelings before departure.

After arriving on Miyakojima Island, the two barely checked into their hotel in the pouring rain and then went looking for a famous shabu-shabu restaurant. They sat down, but shabu-shabu was not on the menu. It turned out that Choi had mistaken the restaurant entrance and walked into a different place. After eating a light meal, they went back to find the restaurant they had originally planned to visit. As Choi showed how serious he was about finding good food, Ailee laughed and said, "We did IVF and it failed, and now we're trying to make my body healthier, so you keep making me eat all kinds of things, right? But I gained weight. I put on 2 to 3 kilograms."

Choi said, "It's okay to gain a little," but added, "Then out of nowhere, pregnancy rumors started spreading. I'm not the one involved, but I was angry." The rumors had recently surfaced after Ailee appeared to have gained some weight.

Choi said, "There are so many painful things we've gone through during the IVF process. We uploaded the whole journey to YouTube, and although it would be a difficult process, we started it with the meaning of recording these moments, cherishing them for a long time, and being grateful if something good happens." Ailee added, "People may not know. They may not know we've been through that. During IVF, I should have gained weight and gotten healthier, but because it was so hard and stressful, I kept losing weight."

Choi said, "We're in the recovery process now, so we're eating well and taking care of ourselves. We need to regain our health step by step. We need time to recover," and added, "The reporter may have written it without knowing the facts, but to publish an article saying I'm pregnant..." He showed clear discomfort.

Ailee laughed and said, "You've been getting a lot of congratulatory messages, haven't you?" Choi replied, "My friends keep congratulating me. Even yesterday, two people told me congratulations. A company president I hadn't seen in a while came by and said, 'Congratulations on Ailee's pregnancy.'"

Ailee said coolly, "I've been eating a lot of delicious food and getting healthier. Since I've been taking care of everything, I did gain weight. That's a fact." Choi then strongly said, "If someone criticizes me for gaining weight, they'll have to fight me under the 'Yacha rule'—a slang term for bare-handed combat. Straight to 'Yacha.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.