Ki Sung-yueng Keeps His Long Hair to Match Han Hye-jin's Taste... "It Feels Like I'm Living With Someone New" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Soccer player Ki Sung-yueng said he keeps his long hair because his wife, actress Han Hye-jin, likes it.

On the 20th, tvN released a teaser for "You Quiz on the Block" titled, "From the brother-in-law duo's first-ever TV appearance to the affectionate side of the nation's sons-in-law and Ki Sung-yueng's stories from his captaincy days."

In the video, Ki Sung-yueng drew attention when he revealed that he has kept his long hair after hearing his wife say, "I like it when you grow your hair out because it feels like I'm living with someone else."

Kim Kang-woo said he was a fan of Ki Sung-yueng, but opposed the marriage. Han Hye-jin is eight years older than Ki Sung-yueng. Looking back, he honestly admitted, "I was worried whether this pairing would really work." Ki Sung-yueng then made viewers laugh by saying, "The day I went to meet my mother-in-law for the first time, she said, 'Let's see how you do.'" He added that the whole family had rallied as Han Hye-jin's protectors.

Ki Sung-yueng, who said he is the only person in his in-laws' family in his 30s, also revealed that he handles all kinds of requests from his sisters-in-law. He said, "When we go first later on..." and Kim Kang-woo quickly replied, "Sung-yueng, please take care of us," sending the set into laughter.

In addition, Kim Kang-woo is known as a million-subscriber YouTuber, the nation's husband, the nation's son-in-law, and the nation's brother-in-law. Yoo Jae-suk laughed, saying, "His friends around him are reportedly complaining, telling him to tone it down."

Kim Kang-woo also said, "My mother-in-law seems to be more comfortable with her youngest son-in-law. Like a youngest son," adding, "He really listens well," which further warmed the atmosphere.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.