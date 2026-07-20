Lee Hyori Puts Her Feet Over Her Head in a Difficult Pose... '10 Years of Experience' Yoga Studio Owner Class

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her impressive flexibility.

On the 20th, a photo was posted on the official account of 'Ananda Yoga,' which Lee Hyori runs.

The photo shows Lee Hyori concentrating on a yoga pose on a yoga mat. She steadily held a position that requires the flexibility to bring both feet over her head, revealing the skill she has built through years of yoga practice. Her clean silhouette and toned figure also drew attention.

Lee Hyori also shared a glimpse of her daily life, including an outing for shopping. Dressed casually in a comfortable T-shirt with a bag, she also showed her bare face without makeup, drawing attention with her natural charm.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and had been living on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, in 2024. Having practiced yoga for more than 10 years, she opened 'Ananda Yoga' in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, in September last year and has continued to connect with fans by taking part in classes herself.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.