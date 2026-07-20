Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun's Family Enjoy a 'Lucky Break' in Hawaii... Turtle and Rainbow Spotted at the Same Time

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee and her husband Jey-ssun shared updates from their family trip to Hawaii with their son Junbeom.

On the 20th, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun posted several travel photos from Hawaii on their respective social networking service accounts, offering a glimpse of their relaxed vacation.

The released photos showed the family enjoying happy moments amid Hawaii's picture-perfect scenery, with emerald waters and palm trees. Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun relaxed and took in nature with their son Junbeom.

In particular, they drew attention after spotting a turtle in the ocean, a symbol of good luck, and then seeing a vivid rainbow stretching across the sky, making the most of a special moment.

Hong Hyun-hee also received recommendations for local restaurants from Han Yu-ra, the wife of broadcaster Jung Hyung-don, who is currently living in Hawaii for her two daughters' education. After visiting one of the suggested restaurants, she expressed her gratitude by writing, "Thank you for the tip, auntie," adding warmth to the story.

Meanwhile, Jey-ssun married female comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and the couple has a son, Junbeom.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.