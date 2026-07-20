IU postpones concert and 6th full-length album amid worsening patulous eustachian tube syndrome: "Sorry for seeming to ruin the second half of the year" (official) [full text]

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Singer IU will adjust her concert and comeback schedule due to health issues.

EDAM Entertainment said in an official statement on the 20th that it and IU had determined her recent ear condition would make it difficult to proceed with performances. "After putting health first and careful discussion, we decided to adjust the concert schedule following the Goyang Stadium show planned for September this year, as well as the schedule for her 6th full-length album," the agency said.

The agency added that "the symptoms the artist is experiencing are not severe enough to significantly affect daily life," but explained that the decision was made "to present the best possible stage for fans."

It also said, "We will do our utmost to support the artist's recovery, and we will make every effort so that IU can meet her fans in good health."

The agency added, "News regarding IU's album and concert schedule will be announced later through an official press release," and asked for "your generous understanding and warm support."

IU also explained her health condition through the fan platform Berriz that day, saying, "My chronic patulous eustachian tube syndrome has been getting worse." She added, "For the past few years, I think I may have pushed myself a little too hard out of a desire to work, without paying enough attention to my condition. Lately, the symptoms have continued day and night for several days at a time, and it has become increasingly difficult to get back to normal when I sing."

She continued, "After living with this illness for several years, it has not caused major problems in my daily life. But experts said that singing is directly tied to the condition of my ears, and that unlike studio recording, holding concerts with a wide range of movement and a lot of sweating would likely be too much for now." She added, "I feel so heavy-hearted and sorry that I may not be able to keep my concert promise. I'm sorry for seeming to ruin the second half of the year for all of us."

[Below is the full statement from IU's agency]

Hello. This is EDAM Entertainment.

We sincerely thank Uaena and everyone who has always shown IU unwavering love and support.

IU and our company recently determined that her ear condition would make it difficult to proceed with performances. Accordingly, after careful discussion and with health as the top priority, we decided to adjust the concert schedule following the Goyang Stadium performance planned for September this year, as well as the schedule for her 6th full-length album.

However, we would like to note that the symptoms the artist is experiencing are not severe enough to significantly affect daily life, and that this decision was made to allow her to present the best possible stage for fans.

We will do our utmost to support the artist's recovery, and we will make every effort so that IU can meet her fans in good health.

News regarding IU's album and concert schedule will be announced later through an official press release.

We ask for your generous understanding and warm support.

Thank you.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.