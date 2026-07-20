Lee Dong-gook's daughter Jaisy turns 18 and shows a more mature beauty... Lee Jun-su is also impressed, saying, "Jaisy power"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Jaisy, the daughter of former football player Lee Dong-gook, drew attention with a more mature look.

On the 20th, Jaisy posted photos of her recent life on her SNS without any caption.

The photos show Jaisy taking a selfie inside a moving car.

Her styling and beauty immediately caught the eye. Wearing a black sleeveless top in the hot weather, Jaisy showed off her slim figure. She completed a sophisticated look with a necklace and sunglasses pushed up on her head.

In particular, her more mature atmosphere and defined features stood out, making it hard to believe that she was born in 2007 and is already 18 this year.

With light makeup, she enhanced her pure yet refined charm. Even her effortless, natural poses created a photoshoot-like mood and drew admiration.

After seeing the post, Lee Jun-su, the son of Lee Jong-hyuk, commented, "Jaisy power," and Jaisy replied with a smile, showing their warm friendship.

Jaisy entered the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), a prestigious fashion school in the United States, in 2024, and last month she earned a summa cum laude degree with excellent grades. She is now expected to continue her remaining studies at the New York campus.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook married Lee Soo-jin, a former Miss Korea Hawaii Beauty, in 2005, and they have four daughters and one son. The family received much love after appearing on KBS2's variety show "The Return of Superman."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.