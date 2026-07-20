Cheon Ttung, known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law, looks half-faced after eight months of illness... "Chicken breast tastes better now" as his taste changes

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Cheon Ttung, better known as comedian Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law, drew attention with his changed eating habits.

On the 20th, Cheon Ttung posted a video on his social networking service along with the message, "My taste must have changed. Chicken breast tastes better now. It's eel for the first time in a while."

The video shows Cheon Ttung enjoying an eel mukbang. He took a big bite of the well-grilled eel, whetting viewers' appetites.

In the process, his changed eating habits stood out. Cheon Ttung continued to eat in a health-conscious way, wrapping the eel in lettuce and perilla leaves and adding onions on the side. He also admitted that his taste had changed, saying, "Chicken breast tastes better now." It was a striking shift from the past, when he was known as an "icon of mukbang" for effortlessly devouring high-calorie foods.

Cheon Ttung previously appeared with Hong Hyun-hee in YouTube content and television programs, gaining attention for his extraordinary appetite and overwhelming mukbang style. More recently, however, he has been focusing on a diet centered on health.

In May, he shared an update on his weight-loss journey, posting healthy meals such as salads with the message, "I keep making an effort to eat delicious food. To become a healthy pig." Since then, he has continued to share meals made up of chicken breast, four boiled eggs and brown rice, earning widespread support for his changed eating habits.

Meanwhile, Cheon Ttung became widely known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law and won much love for his powerful mukbang skills and friendly charm after appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show "Omniscient Interfering View."

He was diagnosed with vestibular neuritis in early 2023 and spent about eight months battling the illness. After treatment, he announced that he had fully recovered, drawing many messages of support.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.