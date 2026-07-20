Ji Yeon-su, Divorced from Eli, Receives Shocking Reading on Remarriage: "Most Men Would Not Be Able to Handle It"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Former racing model and broadcaster Ji Yeon-su received counseling about her prospects for remarriage and her life in general.

On the 20th, a video titled "Ji Yeon-su's face reading... Will I be able to remarry? [Fortune teller Park Seong-jun]" was uploaded to Ji Yeon-su's YouTube channel.

In the video, Ji Yeon-su met fortune teller Park Seong-jun and discussed her future, love life, and chances of remarriage through a reading of her saju and face.

That day, Ji Yeon-su said, "I'm very interested in saju and face reading, but I don't know much about them." She added, "I've wondered whether the choices I made were wrong, but I don't regret them. I don't want to make those kinds of choices anymore, so I want to live an ordinary, peaceful life."

Park Seong-jun analyzed, "Fundamentally, she has very strong personal standards and is somewhat inflexible." He added, "The husband position is occupied by someone who feels like a friend. When things are good, that person is a friend, but if she decides otherwise, she has the energy to stand up and fight back."

He went on to explain, "The range of men who are a good match for Ji Yeon-su is extremely narrow. Normally, a compatibility score of around 50 would be enough for married life, but she is the type who needs a score of 70 to 75 or higher to maintain a relationship." He added, "Whether she gets married or not, she has a lot of work luck, so she is destined to keep working."

"A stable and conservative person would suit her well," he said. "When meeting men, she needs to lower her standards a little."

In response, Ji Yeon-su honestly admitted, "I'm not the type to open my heart easily, so I have a strong feeling that I don't even want to create the opportunity."

Park Seong-jun was blunt, saying, "She notices other people's flaws easily and tends to be critical. Once something bothers her, she cuts off the relationship. It is not easy for most men to even get in, and even if they do, it would be hard for them to endure in the long run." He continued, "She has a strong desire to be respected, acknowledged, and cared for, so she tends to remember the other person's tone, facial expression, and gaze for a long time, which can become a source of conflict."

Ji Yeon-su replied, "That's true. I tend to get over major incidents fairly well, but I think I remember small things like tone and attitude for a long time." She smiled and said, "I'll reflect on that."

He also spoke about her remarriage prospects. Park Seong-jun said, "Rather than a macho, strong type, someone who is comfortable like a friend and respectful would suit her better." He added, "If someone she likes appears, it would be good to continue the relationship for a while and then check compatibility."

He further noted, "From ages 49 to 51, the energy to push men away may become stronger." He added, "If she has already gone through a difficult period since her early 40s, then in the years ending in 0, 1, or 2, it would be wise to manage relationships, money, and health conservatively."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli, formerly of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-su is raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried and drew public attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.