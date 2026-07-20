Choi Jun-hee, Daughter of the Late Choi Jin-sil, Gets Lip Fillers Again: "I’ve Been Getting Them Since I Was 18"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, candidly revealed that she had undergone lip filler treatment.

On the 20th, Choi Jun-hee shared a video on social media about her lip filler procedure and said, "I’ve been getting lip fillers since I was 18."

In the video, Choi Jun-hee personally introduced the lip filler product she is currently using and expressed satisfaction with it.

She also drew attention by openly showing the entire process of the procedure. The footage included her consultation with medical staff, the injection of filler into her lips, and her checking the fuller look immediately afterward.

Previously, Choi Jun-hee had also openly shared that she had undergone several cosmetic procedures, including double eyelid surgery, nose surgery, and facial contouring. She also attracted attention when she said she maintains a height of 170 cm and a weight in the 40-kilogram range through steady self-care.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee held her wedding ceremony in May at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, with a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.