Park Soo-hong's Daughter Amazes at 21 Months, Mastering English and Numbers... Takes After 'Engineering Mom' Kim Da-ye

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Jae-i, the daughter of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, drew admiration with remarkable growth that seems hard to believe for a 21-month-old.

On the 20th, a video titled "Jae-i's Amazing Growth at 21 Months" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Happy Dahong."

The video showed Jae-i studying numbers with her mother and father. When asked, "Where is number 1?" while looking at a clock, she pointed to the number 1. She then correctly found 2, 3, 4, and 5 in order, showing impressive focus and cognitive ability. Her mother, Kim Da-ye, marveled, saying, "She knows numbers from 1 to 5."

She also showed an understanding of numbers while looking at a book. When asked, "If there is one candy, how many claps is that?" she clapped once. When asked, "If there are two candies, how many claps is that?" she immediately clapped twice, showing that she understood the concept of numbers accurately. Her learning ability, which seems to have come straight from her mother Kim Da-ye, who is known to be an engineering graduate, drew attention as it appeared far beyond her age.

Jae-i's talent also shone in language. When asked, "Where are your eyes?" she immediately pointed to them. She also correctly pointed to her ear when asked, "Where is your ear?" impressing viewers with her natural understanding of English words.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye overcame a 23-year age gap and registered their marriage in July 2021. The couple held their wedding in December the following year and, after IVF treatment, welcomed their daughter Jae-i in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.