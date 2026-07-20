Kim Sook's 230-Pyeong Jeju Home on Alert Ahead of Typhoon: She Folds Up the Awning and Secures the Windows, Saying, "I Hope There Is No Damage"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Kim Sook has begun her full-fledged life in Jeju at her second home, and she has stepped up to protect the house ahead of the typhoon.

On the 20th, a video titled "Kim Sook Finally Realizes Her Jeju Dream? Decorating the Yard and Going Crabbing" was uploaded to Kim Sook's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Sook spent time decorating the yard of her Jeju home with her older sister, who is five years older than her. As she tended the garden by planting rosemary, spearmint, hydrangeas and other plants her sister brought, Kim Sook tried to connect a hose to water them, but was startled when water began leaking. Her sister quickly checked the hose and fixed the problem, drawing attention.

She then prepared for the typhoon. Before it arrived, she put away the awning and removed all outdoor items, including chairs. She also secured the windows and firmly locked the storage room door. With help from her sister and an acquaintance, Kim Sook finished the preparations with ease and said, "I hope there is no damage from the typhoon."

At night, she headed to the Jeju Sea and tried crabbing. Looking at the dark shoreline, Kim Sook was frightened and said, "It's so scary" and "What are we even supposed to catch here?" But after some ups and downs, she found blue crabs and cheered. After catching crabs for about an hour, she found that most were juveniles and said, "They're babies. Let's let them go," before returning them all to the sea.

At the end of the video, she also visited Jeju Oreum and enjoyed the beautiful scenery. Smelling the hydrangeas and the flowers of the Japanese pittosporum, Kim Sook exclaimed, "It smells like perfume on the first floor of a department store" and "The scent here is so nice." She also expressed her satisfaction with life in Jeju, saying, "Tell people I look happy."

Meanwhile, from March through last month, Kim Sook remodeled a 230-pyeong abandoned house in Jeju through tvN's "Unpredictable," spending about a year taking part in the construction herself to create her own Jeju home, the "Sook House."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.