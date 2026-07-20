Im Soo-hyang says she even sold her sports car after burnout: "I moved to a smaller house and was in a period of putting my life in order" ('What Are You Leaving It For?')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Im Soo-hyang opened up about how she overcame burnout on 'What Are You Leaving It For?'

Im Soo-hyang and Yui appeared on the episode of Kstar's 'What Are You Leaving It For?' that aired on the 20th.

The friend Yui invited was actress Im Soo-hyang. Explaining why she invited her, Yui said, "She's like a younger sister to me, but lately she seemed especially exhausted and like she was going through burnout, so I wanted to treat her to a meal and cheer her up."

Pak Se-ri remarked, "When you act, there are kissing scenes, right?" Lee Young-ja then said, "Soo-hyang is the queen of kisses. She's famous as an actress who does kissing scenes well," surprising Im Soo-hyang.

Im Soo-hyang talked about her first kissing scene, saying, "It was in 'New Tales of Gisaeng.' Back then, I did all kinds of imaginary kisses and even underwater kisses. Directors all have different styles, but isn't that the most important scene in the episode? You run toward the moment when the two characters kiss. It's filmed with a lot of care, and to make it look pretty, you focus not just on the kiss itself, as you might think, but on getting the angle right."

Yui said her first kissing scene was in the drama 'You're Beautiful,' where Jang Keun-suk pretended to kiss Park Shin-hye to fool her, but did not actually touch lips. "It was a kiss for imagination," she said.

When asked about her know-how for kissing scenes, Im Soo-hyang said, "I like that tension of almost doing it but not quite. The sound of breathing after the kiss, and the tension when the lips are just about to touch." Her answer made Lee Young-ja blush along with her.

Im Soo-hyang also revealed that she recently moved to a smaller home and switched to a smaller car. "At the time, I wanted to live a more organized life, so I pursued minimalism," she said. "The car I used to drive was a sports car, but the rumor gradually grew into a supercar. Later, as it became exaggerated, I jokingly answered a YouTube question asking why I bought that car by saying, 'It's for show,' and then articles came out saying I bought a supercar just to show off."

She added, "I also downsized my home and started pursuing minimalism. I used to live in a 60-pyeong apartment, but now it's been cut by more than half. I kept thinking, 'Do I really need this?' There was a time in my life when I experienced burnout. It was right after an awards ceremony, on January 1. I used to really enjoy rehearsing for plays, but I truly didn't want to do anything. I didn't want to go to the theater or rehearse."

Im Soo-hyang said, "What do I want? What kind of person do I want to become, what kind of actress do I want to be, and what path do I want to take? I went through a period of thinking about those things. I felt like I wasn't challenging myself as much as I used to. That was when I started trying things I hadn't done before. I began running and challenging myself in different ways, and that started changing my life. I realized, 'Do I really need all these things?' and thought maybe I should try living a little more simply. Those challenges became a turning point that shifted my thinking, changed me, and helped me grow."

Im Soo-hyang said, "Looking back, I think it was a moment when I needed rest. It was fun to challenge myself one by one with the things I had only talked about but never done. I'm so happy now."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.