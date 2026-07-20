"Prove That My Wife Died"... PUBG Couple's Husband Breaks Down While Changing His Wife's Phone Account Holder on 'O Eun-young Report'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] The husband of the "PUBG Couple" moved viewers to tears as he shared his daily life raising his two sons after losing his wife.

On the 20th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "O Eun-young Report: Love After Love Again," the husband, who has been continuing life alone with his two children after his wife's death, gave an update on how he has been doing.

In a previous broadcast in May, he won support from many viewers after taking on childcare and housework for his wife, who had been battling terminal stomach cancer. But her condition worsened rapidly, and she ultimately passed away on April 24, leaving her family behind.

Even so, he had little time to grieve. The children were still waiting for their mother, saying, "I want to see Mom now." He expressed his deep affection for his late wife, saying, "For my two children, I need to be a strong father, a father who won't fall apart. Please don't worry and watch over us from heaven."

He was eventually brought to tears as he recalled his wife's final moments. "That day, she kept telling me to go home early. She said it was okay and told me to hurry home. Anyone could see she wasn't okay," he said. "I didn't want to leave, but I had the kids at home. After I got home, she quietly passed away the next day."

The program then showed how he is now carrying on with daily life alone with his two children. "I think I've been living as a father," he said. "When I'm with the kids, it feels like the time that had stopped for me starts moving again."

After dropping his two sons off at school, he was left alone at home and cried as he looked through a photo album filled with memories of his wife.

"I don't cry in front of the kids, so when sadness naturally comes over me while I'm alone, I accept it and cry," he said. "I'm a father in front of my children, so I have to smile, stay bright, and be positive for them. If I deal with my sadness during this time, I think I can fulfill my role without crying when I see the kids again."

It was also his responsibility to handle the affairs left behind by his late wife. He wanted to preserve even the traces she left on her phone, but he broke down again when the telecom company told him that he would need to prove her death in order to change the account holder's name.

"I still can't fully accept it, but the world keeps reminding me that my wife is gone," he said. "Even the phone registered in her name is said to disappear from the world. I don't want her number to be forgotten, so I need to transfer the account to my name, but they say I have to prove that she died. Even if I want to forget, even if I don't want to remember, I still have to do what needs to be done."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.