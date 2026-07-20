Mija's mother Jun Sung-ae collapses in the bathroom, prompting an emergency response: "It was a night of many tears and shock"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Mija said she was relieved after hearing about an accident involving her mother, actress Jun Sung-ae.

On the 20th, Mija shared on her social media, "Everyone, please be careful in the bathroom," and recounted how her mother slipped and was badly hurt.

She said, "The 119 emergency number came to our house in the middle of the night yesterday, and it was chaos." She added, "I can laugh about it now, but my mother slipped backward while washing her hair, hit her head hard on the sink, and fell onto the bathroom floor, unable to get up."

She continued, "Fortunately, the CT scan showed that there was no problem inside her head, but she developed a lump about the size of a fist." She confessed, "It was a night of many tears and shock. All the things I had done wrong to my mother flashed before my eyes."

Mija also expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am so thankful to the 119 emergency responders and the doctors in the emergency room. Please stay healthy, Mrs. Jun."

She also shared photos showing her mother being taken away in a 119 ambulance and waiting for the CT results in the emergency room, drawing sympathy from fans.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.