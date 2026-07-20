"What if I don't have my mom?"... 'PUBG couple' widower visits memorial hall with eldest son after wife's death, and the boy breaks down in tears ('Oh Eun-young Report')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] The husband of the 'PUBG couple' visited his wife's memorial hall for the first time with their two sons after saying goodbye to her. Their eldest son burst into tears, saying, "Why did she go to heaven?" and drew sympathy.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun-young Report - After Love, Again," which aired on the 20th, showed how the husband has been carrying on with daily life alone with his two children after losing his wife.

In a previous broadcast in May, the husband won support from many viewers after taking on childcare and housework while his wife was battling terminal stomach cancer. But her condition rapidly worsened, and she ultimately passed away on April 24, leaving her family behind.

Even so, there was little time for grief. The children still waited for their mother, saying, "I want to see her now." The husband expressed his deep affection for his wife, saying, "For the sake of my two children, I need to be a strong father, a father who won't fall apart," and, "Don't worry, and please watch over us from heaven."

The program then revealed how the husband has been living alone with the two children since his wife's death. He said, "I feel like I've been living as a father. When I'm with the kids, it feels like the time that had stopped for me starts moving again."

When the husband told his eldest son, "Change your clothes. We're going to see Mom," the boy replied, "Isn't today not the day we're seeing Mom? I want to see her too." The eldest son, who had asked for his mother dozens of times a day, suddenly stopped doing so. The husband said, "Even when I bring up Mom, he avoids it the way I used to. That's a little puzzling. He still thinks Mom is in the hospital."

A little later, about a month after his wife's passing, the husband took the two children to her memorial hall for the first time. The eldest son, who thought they were going to the hospital when he heard they were going to see Mom, arrived at the unfamiliar place and cried, saying, "Is this Mom's hospital? Let's go to the hospital quickly. Didn't you say we were going to the hospital? This isn't Mom's hospital."

The husband said through tears, "My heart still feels uneasy. I'm sorry. I think it's because of me. How much must the kids resent their father?" He added, "I'm the only parent left. I keep worrying that the children may ask why only their father survived."

Looking at his mother's photo behind the glass, the husband gently explained, "Mom was very sick, wasn't she? She went to heaven so she wouldn't be in pain anymore." The eldest son then cried out, "Why did she go to heaven? What am I supposed to do without my mom? I miss my mom." The husband comforted him, saying, "You can live well with Dad. I'll do my best so you won't feel Mom's absence."

The husband said, "It felt like my heart was being torn apart. I think I gave the child another kind of pain," moving viewers to tears.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.