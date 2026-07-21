[5th BSA] Won over the variety scene with a first impression... Actors, chefs and singers reveal surprising pasts

Nominees for the Best New Male Entertainer and Best New Female Entertainer awards at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Kim Gyu-won, Kim Seon-ho, Byeon Woo-seok, Car, the Garden, and Hoo Deok-juk (from top left).

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Variety shows are a genre where first impressions linger. A single reaction, one line of ad-lib, or one sincere moment can create a new star. The nominees for the Best New Male and Female Entertainer awards at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards are faces that won over the public with just their first appearance.

Their rise is even more dramatic because their backgrounds are so different. Some were actors in front of the camera, some were chefs in the kitchen, and others were ordinary people next door. Their starting points may have varied, but they all left a strong mark on the variety scene with an unforgettable first impression.

A newly earned 'variety entertainer' card, built on raw charm. Who will be the one to have the word 'Blue Dragon' added to that title?

Kim Gyu-won, Kim Seon-ho, Byeon Woo-seok, Car, the Garden, and Hoo Deok-juk (from left). Photo = Sportschosun DB, CP Entertainment Corp.

▶Winning viewers over with visuals and variety skills... nominees for the 'all-rounder' Best New Male Entertainer award

It is the very definition of glamour and freshness. From rising stars who boldly set aside their main-job aura and transformed into full-fledged variety personalities, to new faces who rewrote the rules of the genre, Kim Gyu-won from 'SNL Korea 8,' Kim Seon-ho from 'Bonjour Bakery,' Byeon Woo-seok from 'Yoo Jae-suk Camp,' Car, the Garden from 'Better Late Than Single,' and Hoo Deok-juk from 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2' are competing for an award that can be won only once in a lifetime.

Kim Gyu-won is the hottest rookie born from 'SNL Korea 8.' In earlier seasons, he mainly added flavor to the show, but by Season 8 he had clearly become a fixed cast member who worked closely with the hosts. Just looking at the many nicknames attached to him, such as 'Gyu-katsu,' 'Male Lee Su-ji,' and 'Gyuruchigi,' it is easy to see why he is considered one of the top new talents. His comic performance in 'Smile Clinic,' where he portrayed the subtle power struggle among dermatology staff with hyper-realistic detail, was especially outstanding.

The variety challenges taken on by 'visual male gods' who have moved between film and television are also drawing attention. Kim Seon-ho and Byeon Woo-seok won viewers over in 'Bonjour Bakery' and 'Yoo Jae-suk Camp' not with their striking looks, but with their human charm. Kim Seon-ho approached older guests first with his easygoing nature and warm personality, earning nicknames such as 'the nation's grandson' and 'the prince of the hall.' Some even said he felt like Hong Banjang from 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' brought to life. Byeon Woo-seok, meanwhile, revealed an unexpectedly clumsy side beneath the refreshing image from 'Lovely Runner,' showing an unfiltered, down-to-earth charm. With Yoo Jae-suk, he had a cute youngest-member chemistry; with Lee Kwang-soo, he formed a 'doorframe brothers' duo; and with Ji Ye-eun, he delivered a sibling-like dynamic that brought both laughter and comfort.

A variety entertainer does not necessarily have to throw himself into physical comedy. Car, the Garden proved his presence through panel work alone. His dry tone and sharp one-liners are his strongest weapon. That strength shone even more in 'Better Late Than Single,' where the awkward emotions of contestants inexperienced in relationships were laid bare. He never ridiculed the cast, yet he pinpointed the humor in each situation with precision. His blunt but insightful advice was sharp, while his empathy for awkward emotions was warmer than anyone else's. He is a nominee who proved that variety can be led not only through physical comedy, but also through empathy and balance.

A 'grandfather who came out to cook with his grandchildren' stood shoulder to shoulder with younger newcomers as a nominee for the Blue Dragon rookie award. In terms of career history, the word 'rookie' hardly fits him. Born in 1949, the oldest rookie nominee and a legend of Chinese cuisine, Hoo Deok-juk. Even fellow chefs shook their heads and said, "He could judge the judges, but it makes no sense that he appeared as a contestant on 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2.'" Yet Hoo chose passion for cooking over honor and humility over authority. In particular, when his junior Im Seong-keun took a Chinese cleaver without permission, he did not get angry. Instead, he laughed it off and said, "He uses it well," showing what true mastery looks like.

Kim Sihyun, Kim Ye-won, Shim Ja-yoon, Ahn Jumi, and Choi Mina Sue (from left). Photo = Sportschosun DB, CP Entertainment Corp., Chorokbaem Entertainment

▶From 'ang' to 'MZ'... nominees for the 'character-rich' Best New Female Entertainer award

If the male nominees are defined by the thrill of breaking away from their main jobs, the female nominees are armed with unmistakable character play and raw star power that leads current trends. Kim Sihyun from 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2,' Kim Ye-won from 'Exchange Season 4,' Shim Ja-yoon from 'Office Workers 2,' Ahn Jumi from 'SNL Korea 8,' and Choi Mina Sue from 'Single's Inferno Season 5' are the names in the spotlight.

The contestant who was remembered the longest despite appearing only briefly. Kim Sihyun from 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2' became the Cinderella of the variety world with a single 'ang.' But Cinderella is not born overnight. In the first round, she won Baek Jong-won's approval with a table of drinks and side dishes made only with vegetables, without any meat. In her mentor-versus-student showdown, she remained fearless and showed her full ability like a fierce beast. Even as elimination approached, she smiled calmly, and the young chef who loves vegetables earned viewers' affection. Her cute face was matched by a strong inner core, so audiences gladly accepted Kim Sihyun as the 'Cinderella of the variety world.'

A good MC in a dating show is someone who speaks the emotions for the audience. Kim Ye-won has faithfully filled that role, staying in the MC seat from the first season of 'Transit Love' through its spin-offs without a break. She combines the empathetic hosting skills honed as a radio DJ with the rich sensitivity of an actress, delivering the tangled emotions of the cast in the softest way possible. In this especially intense season, where two exes appeared at the same time, she was praised for perfectly controlling the pace between tears and laughter, raising the show's immersion even further.

She made people forget she was an idol member. In fact, reactions poured in saying, 'I didn't know she was STAYC Yoon,' and 'I thought she was a rookie actress.' That is because she erased her glamorous name and blended in completely as 'MZ intern Shim Ja-yoon' herself. With a bright, carefree attitude and an MZ-style way of speaking that says everything bluntly, she irritated her superiors while also speaking for every unfinished young adult in Korea with the plaintive question, "When do I get converted to full-time?" More than anything, her growth from an awkward newcomer who watched the room and tried to adapt last season into a seasoned intern who now throws out witty lines this season felt like a perfect, realistic portrayal of an actual intern's growth.

Ahn Jumi combines the steady acting skills of a former child actress with quick improvisational instincts. She is the kind of prepared rookie the variety world has been waiting for. In 'Smile Clinic,' one of the signature segments of 'SNL Korea 8,' she made a strong impression with fearless Gen Z slang such as 'yar,' 'ajas,' and 'bamti.' In 'Weekend Update,' she went even further as a 'reporter who takes things too far,' enough to make veteran Ahn Young-mi clutch the back of her neck. She is worthy of being called the next ace of 'SNL Korea.'

Choi Mina Sue's unapologetic approach to dating eventually drew a sharp rebuke from panelist Hong Jin-kyung: "Enough already!" Choi Mina Sue was the most controversial yet most talked-about figure in 'Single's Inferno Season 5.' Her honesty and confidence divided opinion, but there is no doubt that the heated debate itself powered the show's success. She ranked No. 1 in buzz for three consecutive weeks. No number explains her presence more clearly than that. She also showed a surprising side at the wrap-up dinner, politely folding her hands and offering a cheerful apology, making her charming enough to win back even some of the public who had turned away.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.