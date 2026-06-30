‘Mexico Batman’ Emerges? Suspected Thieves Tied to Utility Poles with Tape

Photo source: X, The Sun

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In Mexico, a series of incidents has occurred in which suspected motorcycle thieves were caught and tied to utility poles with tape. Locals have begun calling the unidentified man the “Mexico Batman.” Police are tracking him, saying charges such as assault and unlawful confinement could apply.

According to foreign media outlets including The Sun, at least five men were found wrapped tightly in tape around utility poles in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco State, over the past two weeks.

Their mouths were taped shut, and the word “ratero,” which means “thief” in Spanish, was written on their faces.

Photos from the scene showed the men’s arms and torsos firmly bound to the utility poles with thick tape. Some had mustaches and cat whiskers drawn on their faces, and pink signs describing the alleged crimes were hung above their heads.

Motorcycles believed to have been stolen by the men were also left near the scene.

As motorcycle theft has surged locally, many believe an unidentified person has taken vigilante action. Online, that figure is being called the “Mexico Batman.”

However, local police said the men’s theft allegations have not been confirmed. They are currently being treated as victims of assault and unlawful confinement.

Some of the men were reportedly found with bruises and bleeding on their faces and bodies, and received treatment after being rescued.

The first incident occurred on the 13th, local time.

At the time, a young man was found tied to a utility pole with a cardboard sign reading “thief.” As similar incidents continued, police suspect the same person may be responsible. A police official said five cases have been reported so far and that officers are searching for the suspect.

The official also said no one has been arrested yet, but investigators have identified two vehicles believed to have been used in the incidents.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com